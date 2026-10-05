Tension, protests mar Tripura Village Committee vote counting; TIPRA Motha bags 2,803 seats, BJP 508

Counting of votes for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) Village Committee elections was marred by protests and tension at several centres across the state on October 5, with road blockades reported in Sepahijala and Dhalai districts and a lathi-charge reported in Khowai.

Polling for 587 Village Committees was held on September 28, with an estimated turnout of 81 per cent. Elections were held for 2,950 seats, while the remaining seats were decided uncontested.

The disturbances were reported as counting progressed, with the TIPRA Motha Party maintaining a strong lead across the Village Committee seats.

According to State Election Commission Secretary Anugra Sen, results for 3,470 of the 4,594 seats had been declared by the afternoon.

“Counting started at 8 am and in some places problems were created leading to delay in counting process which was resolved by Police and civil administration. Some incidents occurred but we have not received any complaint from any political party,” Sen said.

By 6 pm, TIPRA Motha had secured 2,803 seats, while the BJP had won 508. Independents accounted for 93 seats, followed by the CPI(M) with 40, the IPFT with 16 and the Congress with 10.

Tension was reported at Poly Bari Class XII English Medium School in the Kathalia block of Sepahijala district, where counting was underway. According to local reports, TIPRA Motha supporters blocked roads leading to the counting centre, allegedly restricting the movement of supporters of other political parties and creating difficulties for personnel involved in the counting process.

Opposition party leaders subsequently staged a protest outside Jatrapur police station. Sepahijala Superintendent of Police Bijoy Debbarma was reportedly present in the area as authorities monitored the situation.

Another protest was reported from Salema block in Dhalai district, where CPI(M) workers and supporters allegedly blocked the road at Maharani. The party alleged that its counting agents were prevented from entering the Maharani High School counting centre. It further claimed that some of its agents were forced out and had their identity cards taken away.

The situation turned tense outside Bharat Sardar Vidyalaya in Khowai district, the designated counting centre for Tulashikhar Rural Development Block. Police and Central Armed Police Forces personnel reportedly resorted to a lathi-charge after a crowd allegedly attempted to cross security barricades and move towards the counting premises.

Around 10 to 12 people, including women, were reportedly injured and taken to Khowai District Hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.