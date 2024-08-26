The Tripura Government on Monday imposed 163 BNSS (Section 144) in the Jirania Sub-division under West Tripura District until August 28th, following the vandalization of a Goddess Kali idol, which led to communal tension between two communities in Durganagar village on Sunday, August 25 night.



Sources from the state government said that on Sunday, a group of miscreants stormed into Durganagar village in the Jirania Sub-division and vandalized several houses, setting them on fire, after the idol of Goddess Kali was found damaged in a temple.



“Miscreants targeted minority people in that area. They vandalized some houses and set them on fire. Some vehicles were also torched. Soon after the incident, we deployed massive security forces and brought the situation under control,” said a source.

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The official added that around 10 to 12 houses were attacked, with some livestock also being harmed.

Following the incident, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, who is the MLA of the area, rushed to the spot, spoke with the people and victims, and helped bring the situation under control.

“So far, the situation is under control. No fresh incidents have been reported. We have deployed security forces in the area,” the official added.

Meanwhile, on Monday, West District Magistrate Dr. Vishal Kumar issued an order imposing 163 BNSS (Section 144) in the Jirania Sub-division.

He said in the order that as per information received from the Superintendent of Police, West Tripura vthere is an apprehension of breach of peace due to violent activities of a group of people under Jirania Sub Division.



“….there are sufficient grounds for imposing restriction on movement of people to prevent any untoward incident and to prevent breach of public peace and tranquility and imposition of prohibitory order u/s 163 of the BNSS….. I hereby prohibit assembly of 5 or more people with or without arms in entire Jirania Sub-Division under West Tripura District from 1:00 AM on 26.08.2024 to 1:00 AM on August 28. However, this prohibitory order shall not be applicable to the Movement of Military/paramilitary force and State Police personnel engaged in maintenance of Law and Order, movement of the members of public authorized by the S.P. (West) and SDM of Jirania, Sub-Division, movement of Government servants when it is essential for discharge of emergent official duties and movement of patients requiring immediate medical treatment. In view of the emergent nature of situation and with a view to ensure public peace and tranquility, this order is passed ex-parte”, he added.