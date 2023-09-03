The Tripura-Assam border has recently become a hotspot for escalating tensions, primarily fueled by rampant smuggling activities. On September 2, a disturbing incident unfolded as Assam police found themselves confronted by a furious mob in Tripura. These mounting tensions have culminated in a traffic blockade along the alternate national highway NH 208.

Sources close to the situation revealed that the unsettling incident transpired when a vehicle loaded with logs illegally entered Tripura from Assam late on September 1 night, according to undisclosed sources. Allegedly, a criminal gang forcibly commandeered the vehicle, rendering the Tripura police powerless to intervene.

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To exacerbate the issue, the gate along the route had been closed after 9 p.m., effectively blocking passenger vehicles from passage. However, the focal point of concern revolves around reports of drug-laden cars and illicit goods-laden trucks surreptitiously entering Tripura under the cover of night, with suspicions pointing towards local criminal syndicates, as per sources.

Significantly, an altercation involving the alleged border trade mafia member, Badrul Haque, occurred at the Jherjher checkpoint. This confrontation unfolded when Assam lawyer Kamrul Pasha Chowdhury publicly discussed the illicit cement smuggling trade. Chowdhury was assaulted during this heated exchange, leading Assam police to attempt the apprehension of Badrul at the Jherjheri checkpoint within Tripura. However, Badrul managed to evade capture, prompting Assam police officers to enter Tripura's territory in pursuit.

As they sought to detain Badrul, Assam police officers were met with fierce resistance from villagers, resulting in two officers sustaining injuries, including being pelted with shoes and bricks.

Local residents of Tripura have raised questions about why Assam police attempted to arrest Badrul without prior notification to the Tripura Police. This incident triggered the mobilization of people residing along the Assam-Tripura border, who encircled the Jherjheri checkpoint. As a consequence, vehicular traffic on this critical route has been brought to a standstill.