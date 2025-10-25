“Their real face is visible”: Tripura CM slams ‘masked’ civil society movement, vows tribal development

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha accused a local civil society group of carrying out an armed movement under the guise of a peaceful protest, saying their “true nature is now clear to everyone.” The remarks came during a BJP event in Mungiakami, Khowai district, where 6,400 voters joined the party.

CM Saha said the state government would continue working for the development of tribal communities and “no compromise will be made in this regard.”

“Today, 6,400 voters have joined the BJP. You have taken the right decision at the right time. Without the BJP, the TTAADC, the state, or the country will not move forward in the right direction,” he said.

Referring to recent incidents, Saha accused members of Tipra Motha of attacking BJP workers during a previous joining ceremony in Takarjala. “The way they attacked our workers, BDO, engineer, SDPO, and others with sticks and rods, and they call it a peaceful movement! What kind of movement are they doing? Their real face is now visible,” he added.

Saha also said there had been attempts to intimidate residents around the Mungiakami event. “They have threatened people and said that national parties like the BJP will not be allowed to enter the ADC area. But the BJP can go anywhere in the country—no one can stop them,” he said, stressing that tribal development remained a key goal of the party.

Highlighting BJP’s efforts in the state, the Chief Minister cited actions taken to honour Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur, including naming the airport after him, installing a statue in Kaman Chowmuhni, and declaring his birthday a public holiday. “During the Left and Congress rule, the royal family was never respected. Since the BJP came to power, we have restored that respect,” Saha said.

He also pointed to central government initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including raising the honorarium for tribal community leaders from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 and appointing officers to implement special tribal welfare projects at sub-district and district levels.

The joining event was attended by BJP President and MP Rajib Bhattacharya, Tribal Welfare Minister Bikas Debbarma, BJP General Secretary Bipin Debbarma, former MP Rebati Tripura, District President Binay Debbarma, ADC member Bidyut Debbarma, and other party leaders.