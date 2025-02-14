Former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar criticised the Union Budget, claiming it prioritises corporate interests while neglecting the needs of ordinary citizens.

Speaking at a street corner meeting in Agartala, the Politburo member highlighted the stark contrast between election promises and governmental actions. "During elections, they speak about the poor people, but when they come into power, they only look after corporators, illegal businessmen," Sarkar said.

The veteran leader pointed to a dramatic increase in the number of corporate entities under BJP rule. "When the BJP formed the government at the Centre, the number of corporators was less than 100, but in the last 10 years, this number has crossed 200," he noted, advocating for a property tax on corporations to boost the national economy.

Sarkar painted a grim picture of India's healthcare system, describing hospitals lacking either doctors or nurses. "For a surgery, a patient has to purchase everything in the hospital," he said, emphasising similar conditions in Tripura.

The former chief minister also criticised the government's handling of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA). According to Sarkar, workers now receive only about 30 days of work, with delayed wage payments becoming increasingly common.

Despite opposition protests, Sarkar acknowledged the budget's likely passage given the BJP's parliamentary majority. He called for comprehensive reforms to address basic needs, including proper housing, healthcare, education, and increased earning opportunities for the general population.