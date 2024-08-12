Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma reaffirmed his deep connection to Tripura on August 12, dismissing speculation about his departure from his home state.

"Why should I leave? This is my state, where I was born," Dev Varma stated during a civic reception programme. The former Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura emphasised that his new role as Governor of Telangana does not diminish his ties to his birthplace.

Dev Varma explained, "While I have been appointed as the Governor of Telangana by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I am committed to my responsibilities there. I am working in Raj Bhawan and am mindful of the security forces who work tirelessly at the borders."

The governor sees his position as an opportunity to benefit both states. "I will strive to bring positive practices from Telangana to Tripura and vice versa," he said, adding that he plans to discuss potential collaborations with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Dev Varma further emphasised the importance of a governor's role in fostering state-centre relations and promoting overall development.

Reflecting on his past role as Rural Development Minister in Tripura, Dev Varma highlighted the state's progress through initiatives like the PM Awas Yojana and the growth of women's Self-Help Groups. "Tripura is advancing, and our government, along with PM Modi, has always emphasized the empowerment of women," he noted.

Dev Varma also stressed the broader significance of his appointment, stating, "After 75 years, Tripura is receiving a Governor and Padma Shri Awards. This is a moment of recognition that should have come earlier."

The governor concluded by emphasising his view on the role of governance: "Although the party is not large, the government is elected, and it should work for everyone."