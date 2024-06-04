Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that this year’s election has demonstrated the essence of democracy, with the entire country eagerly awaiting the oath-taking ceremony of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister of India for the third time.



Addressing a press conference at the BJP Election Office, Saha said that the BJP achieved a landslide victory in both parliamentary seats in the state.



"In both seats in our state, it was a landslide victory. In the West Parliamentary Constituency, Biplab Kumar Deb contested, and in the East, Kriti Devi Debbarma contested. In both seats, it was a landslide victory. Even in the by-election, our candidate Dipak Majumder won," he said.



Dr. Saha emphasized the significance of this year's election for India.



“Though we couldn't fulfill our target, Narendra Modi is becoming Prime Minister again for the third time as BJP-NDA are in the majority, and we are confident of forming the government and are waiting to witness the oath-taking ceremony of Narendra Modi as PM. The opposition also worked tirelessly, and I want to thank them as well as the ECI. The entire country has seen what democracy is and the power of democratic processes,” he said.



He also mentioned that the election results will determine the country's future direction.



“I want to thank and congratulate our Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and both of our candidates, as this victory was possible because of them. This time, the country will be more secure, and more development and welfare will be possible for the poor, youth, farmers, and women,” he said.