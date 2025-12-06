Threat politics will not succeed; BJP growing stronger in janajati areas: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha today, December 6 said that politics based on spreading confusion, creating division, and inciting communalism will never be fruitful, and that the BJP-led government is working for the overall development of the Janajati community.

Dr. Saha said this while participating in an organizational function at Barakathal Bazar under the Simna Assembly Constituency of West Tripura District today.

At today’s joining programme, CM Dr. Saha welcomed 107 families comprising 312 dedicated voters who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

While addressing the gathering organized by Simna Mandal, Dr. Saha said that a few days ago it was stated that national political parties like the Bharatiya Janata Party would not be allowed to enter the TTAADC area.

“We often hear threats. So I am saying one thing—that the more threats are given, the stronger we will become. What I have heard is that here, in Barakathal Bazar, no activities will be allowed, the Chief Minister will not be allowed to come, the Janajati Welfare Minister will not be allowed to come, and no one from the Bharatiya Janata Party will be allowed to come. But this place is not anyone's personal property. This property belongs to everyone. Any party can go anywhere. But the Bharatiya Janata Party will never tolerate intimidation through force or different forms of pressure,” said Dr. Saha.

The Chief Minister said that Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee sacrificed his life in Jammu and Kashmir to protect the integrity of the country, and Pandit Deen Dayal was also killed in Mughalsarai.

“Bharatiya Janata Party is one of the best parties in the whole of India. We have no conflict with regional parties. They will do whatever they want to do. But politics that spreads confusion or division in various ways and provokes communal sentiments will never be fruitful. This has been proven in the past as well. Development cannot happen through such politics. So I will again say that the doors of the Bharatiya Janata Party are still open for those who think like this but are being misled by others through misinterpretation. I urge all of them to join the banner of the Bharatiya Janata Party, because the graph of the Bharatiya Janata Party is gradually rising,” said Dr. Saha.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Minister also said that peace has now been established in the North East under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister stated that due to the tireless efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 7 prominent personalities from the Janajati section of the state have been awarded the Padma Shri consecutively.