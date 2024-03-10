Tripura Police arrested three individuals from Assam on March 10 with Yaba tablets worth Rs 5 crores in Bagbasa under the North District of the state, which shares an interstate boundary with Assam and Mizoram.

Addressing the issue, North Tripura District Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty stated that, based on confidential sources, the police at Bagbasa police station successfully apprehended three drug smugglers.

"The Bagbasa police station in Tripura received information that an unnumbered vehicle was coming from Assam. Acting on that tip-off, the Officer-in-charge of Bagbasa police station, along with other police personnel, impounded the vehicle. The three individuals in the vehicle were identified as Abdul Mata, Borhan Uddin, and Janab Ali, all residents of Karimganj District in Assam," said the SP.

He mentioned that during police questioning, the individuals admitted to possessing drugs.

"A total of 55 thousand Yaba tablets were recovered from them. The tablets originated from Myanmar, and their black market value is approximately Rs 5 crore. They have been arrested by Bagbasa police station, and an investigation has been initiated under specific sections of the case," added the SP.