Three Bangladeshi nationals detained in Tripura for illegal entry; broker absconding

Tripura Police detained three Bangladeshi nationals from the West Chandrapur area under Dharmanagar subdivision in North District for allegedly entering India illegally.

According to police sources, the trio had crossed the Indo-Bangladesh border about six months ago with the help of brokers. They first travelled to Bengaluru, where they reportedly paid ₹5,000 each — a total of ₹15,000 — to obtain fake Aadhaar cards. After spending some time in Bengaluru, they moved to Kolkata and other parts of North 24 Parganas district before returning to Tripura.

Upon their return, they took shelter at the house of a local broker named Islam in West Chandrapur. Acting on a tip-off, police raided the location and detained the three — Md. Nur Alam, Raihan Mia, and Mahiuddin — all residents of Brahmanbaria district in Bangladesh.

Police said the broker Islam, who allegedly charged ₹12,000 per person to arrange their illegal entry, is currently absconding. Authorities have launched a probe into the case and initiated searches to identify and arrest other members of the cross-border trafficking network.