Three Bangladeshi nationals, Indian tout held for illegal entry in Tripura

Tripura Police on March 30, arrested three Bangladeshi nationals and one Indian tout from separate locations for illegally entering Indian territory.

According to West Agartala Officer-in-Charge Rana Chatterjee, one Bangladeshi national identified as Sohag Mia, a resident of Brahmanbaria, was detained by BSF personnel along the India-Bangladesh border in the Joypur area based on a tip-off. He was later handed over to police, and a case has been registered against him.

In a separate operation, police from Jatrapur police station in Sepahijala district intercepted a vehicle during naka checking and detained two Bangladeshi nationals along with an Indian tout. The accused were identified as Mohammad Yasin and Mohammad Hizbul from Barisal, Bangladesh, and Md. Mohiuddin, a resident of Sepahijala district.

During the search, police recovered three mobile phones and 1,810 Bangladeshi taka in cash from their possession.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the Bangladeshi nationals had entered India with the help of the tout to work as masons and were planning to travel to Sonamura for employment.

All four have been detained, and further legal proceedings are underway.