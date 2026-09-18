Three Bangladeshi women, Indian tout detained at Agartala airport en route to Guwahati

Three Bangladeshi women and an Indian man, allegedly acting as a tout, were detained by Tripura Police at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala after they were found without valid documents to establish their legal entry into India.

According to police, personnel from the Agartala Airport Police Station reached the airport following information about four people—one man and three women—moving suspiciously on the premises.

The four were detained and questioned, during which the three women allegedly told investigators that they were Bangladeshi nationals. The man was identified as Mazarul Islam, a resident of Jatrapur in Tripura's Sepahijala district.

Police said the women could not produce valid documents authorising their entry into India. Investigators further alleged that Islam was taking the three women to Guwahati via Agartala airport.

The four were subsequently taken to the police station and a case was registered.

Police identified the three women as residents of Khulna district in Bangladesh and said preliminary questioning suggested that they had allegedly entered India through the Sonamura border in Sepahijala district.

Investigators said the women claimed they had come to India in search of employment, though their exact purpose and circumstances of entry are yet to be established.

Islam was produced before a court on Friday, with police seeking five days' remand for further questioning.

Police said the investigation is underway to determine how the alleged illegal entry was facilitated and whether other individuals were involved in the suspected network.