Three complaints filed with police against ex-Tripura CM Manik Sarkar over alleged provocative remarks

Three complaints have been filed against former Tripura Chief Minister and CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar at two police stations under Mohanpur subdivision of West Tripura district, alleging that his recent public remarks could incite unrest and disturb public order.

The complaints were filed by Jayanta Debnath and Indrajit Datta at Sidhai Police Station, while another complaint was submitted by Rajishing Debbarma at Lefunga Police Station.

According to the complaints, the alleged statements were made by Sarkar during a political programme in Agartala on August 10, in connection with an ongoing movement against the State and Central governments. The statements were subsequently reported by electronic media and published in the local newspaper on August 11.

The complainants alleged that former CM Sarkar said the ongoing movement would intensify if the State and Central governments failed to accept the 11-point demands. They specifically referred to his reported remark, "The country and state will go on the path of militant movement", which they interpreted as a call for a more aggressive and intensified form of agitation in the State and the country.

The complaints further alleged that such statements could encourage and mobilise people to escalate the agitation, potentially affecting public peace and tranquillity. They also expressed apprehension that anti-social elements could exploit the statements to resort to violence, obstruct public servants or engage in other unlawful activities.

Seeking legal action, the complainants requested registration of a case under Sections 147, 148, 152 and 353(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with relevant provisions relating to abetment, criminal conspiracy and any other sections that may emerge during investigation.

The complainants have urged the police to treat the matter as urgent, citing apprehension of further disturbance to public peace and security.