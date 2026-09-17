Three-day Diwali Mela at Tripura Sundari Temple from November 6

A three-day Diwali Mela will be organised at the premises of the Mata Tripura Sundari Temple in Tripura from November 6 to 8, with preparations for the annual event already underway.

The temple, located in Udaipur in Gomati district, is regarded as one of the 51 Shakti Peethas.

The first preparatory meeting for the mela was held recently at the conference hall of the Gomati District Magistrate. The meeting was chaired by Gomati Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Debal Deb Roy. MLA Abhishek Deb Roy, Gomati District Magistrate Rinku Lather and officials from various departments attended the meeting.

Security arrangements were among the key issues discussed during the meeting. Authorities have decided to deploy drone cameras for surveillance during the mela. CCTV cameras will also be installed at different locations across the mela premises, including inside the temple area.

The three-day event will also feature cultural programmes every evening at the open-air stage. Artists from Tripura and other states are expected to perform during the celebrations.

To ensure coordination among various departments and the smooth conduct of the mela, an organising committee along with 14 sub-committees has been formed. Gomati Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Debal Deb Roy will serve as the chairman of the main organising committee.

The authorities are now working on arrangements related to security, crowd management, infrastructure and inter-departmental coordination ahead of the three-day Diwali celebrations.