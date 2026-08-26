Three-day Tripura Assembly session to begin tomorrow, CM Manik Saha to make statement on DGP death

The three-day monsoon session of the Tripura Legislative Assembly will commence tomorrow, August 27 at 11:00 AM, with several important issues expected to come up for discussion, including the recent suicide of former Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankhar.

On the opening day of the session, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio, is scheduled to make a detailed statement regarding the death of the former DGP. The Chief Minister is expected to brief the House on the circumstances surrounding the death and the steps taken by the state government.

Three MLAs have also submitted urgent public matters for discussion. Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman will raise the issue of electricity supply, Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury will raise the shortage of teachers, while Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma will raise the issue concerning Permanent Resident of Tripura Certificate (PRTC).

According to the finalized business, 22 starred questions are scheduled to be taken up on the first day for oral replies from the concerned ministers, while 13 unstarred questions will receive written replies. Several questions have been submitted by more than one member.

The session will begin with obituary references in memory of notable personalities who have passed away, followed by the presentation and adoption of the BAC report. After Question Hour, the Chief Minister will make his statement on the death of former DGP Anurag Dhankhar.

Finance Minister Pranjit Singha Roy will lay copies of amendments to The Tripura State Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017. Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma will table the ordinance on The Tripura Ease of Doing Business, 2026, while the Food and Civil Supplies Minister will place The Tripura Legal Metrology (Enforcement) Third Amendment Rules, 2026 before the House.

Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma will also lay the annual reports of the Tripura Forest Development and Plantation Corporation for the financial years 2020–21, 2021–22 and 2022–23.