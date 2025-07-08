Three drug peddlers nabbed at Agartala railway station with over 3 kg ganja

In a late-night joint operation on July 7, personnel from the Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested three alleged drug peddlers from the Agartala Railway Station and seized over 3.2 kilograms of dry ganja.

The contraband—3 kg 240 grams—was recovered from a single packet hidden inside a bag. During preliminary interrogation, the trio confessed they were planning to transport the ganja to Chennai, where it could fetch up to Rs 1 lakh, according to police estimates.



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The arrested individuals have been identified as:

Kabir Hossain (25), a resident of North Shilgati Jamiya Tila under Kakraban PS in Gomti district.

Jagir Mia (24), of Sepahijala district.

Manik Mia (25), also from Sepahijala district.

A case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Agartala GRP police station. Officials suspect a wider network may be involved and hinted that more arrests are likely. The accused were scheduled to be produced in court on July 8.