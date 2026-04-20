Three held over alleged attack on BJP MLA’s vehicle during Tripura district council polls

Tripura Police, on April 20, arrested three persons in connection with an alleged attack on BJP MLA Abhishek Debroy during the recently held Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council election held on April 12 in Gomati district.

According to Amarpur Sub-divisional Office official Debanjali Roy, the incident took place around 10:30 am when the MLA was en route to Tulamura under Matabari area in Gomati District.

“As the convoy reached near the forest office area in Tulamura, unidentified miscreants allegedly attacked the vehicle”, she said.

The official stated that the driver attempted to escape the spot with the MLA, but the attackers reportedly struck again during the attempt to flee, and the vehicle of the MLA was vandalised.

“Following a case registered in connection with the incident, police arrested three individuals identified as Vivekananda Debbarma, Narayan Jamatia, and Mani Sadhan Jamatia. During preliminary interrogation, they were stated to be supporters of the Tipra Motha Party”, officials said.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing to determine further details and the involvement of other persons, if any.