Tripura Police apprehended three individuals and confiscated 12 Myanmar breed cattle in Damcherra, under the North district. This incident comes just two days after the Border Security Force (BSF) seized 86 similar cattle from the Manu area.

Damcherra, situated along the interstate border with Mizoram, shares an international border with Myanmar, making it a hotspot for illegal cross-border activities. Acting on a tip-off received on May 29, SDPO Panisagar, Soumya Debbarma, informed, "We received confidential information about a truck carrying Burmese cattle for smuggling purposes heading towards Tripura.

Based on this information, we heightened security measures at our checkpoints. Around 4 AM, we detained a 12-wheelers truck and seized 12 Burmese cattle. Subsequently, we arrested three individuals involved in the illegal transportation. We will follow the necessary legal procedures and take appropriate action against them, while ensuring the cattle are shifted to a shelter house."

The arrested individuals have been identified as Liton Miah (35) from Melaghar, Jamal Hossain (27) from Sonamura, and Abdul Sattar (34). Currently, the police are detaining and interrogating them to gather further information.

This recent operation follows the BSF's successful interception of 86 Myanmar breed cattle in the Shibbari area, near the Manu police station of the Longtorai Valley subdivision. The BSF team, acting on intelligence inputs, intercepted 20 vehicles transporting the cattle. The operation led to the arrest of 18 individuals involved in this illicit trade. During the search, the team discovered 86 livestock, with three cows found dead and three others injured. The estimated market value of the seized cattle is believed to exceed Rs 9 crore.