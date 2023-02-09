Tripura police on February 9 arrested three persons and seized 289 cases of heroin and 10000 yaba tablets from their possesion.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mahabul Alam, Abu Kalam and Jaher Miah all belonging from Boxanahar. Based on a secret information, Ambassa and Ganganagar Police and SSB in a joint operation intercepted a Baleno bearing registration number TR07 D 0240.

On searching the vehicle, the security forces found the banned contraband and arrested the individuals. Police said that the approximate quantity of heroin was 4 KG and the market value of the recovered contraband is about 4.2 crore.

The consignment was coming from Mizoram and was heading towards Sonamura. Police said a specific case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is on.

Earlier on January 4, highlighting its commitment towards a drug-free society, the Radhanagar Battalion of Agartala Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), seized 226 kg Marijuana worth Rs 90 Lakhs from Betbagan, under Ambassa Police Station in Dhalai district of Tripura.



Based on credible information, a joint operation was launched by Radhanagar Battalion and Ambassa Police Station.

According to the sources, the team seized 226 Kg of Ganja worth Rs. 90 Lakhs and apprehended a driver named Dulal Dey and co-driver Biplab Debnath along with a vehicle.

The individuals along with the vehicle and seized Ganja were handed over to Ambassa Police Station, Dhalai district, Tripura December 4, 2022, for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Earlier this month, following multiple raids in Mizoram, the Assam Rifles on December 31 nabbed seven suspected smugglers and seized a large cache of illegal drugs and contraband, including methamphetamine tablets, heroin, and foreign cigarettes worth Rs 7.39 crore.