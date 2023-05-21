Three children, including two girls and a boy, tragically drowned in the River Khowai in Tripura. The incident occurred around 11 am on May 21.

The victims were identified as Saptadip Nama (7) and Moutusi Das (12), who had visited their grandfather's home along with their mothers to attend a social function on May 20. On May 21 morning, the grandfather, Gopal Nama Das, decided to take a bath in the River Khowai and was accompanied by his grandson Saptadip and Moutusi. Two other children from the neighborhood, Babli Roy (11) and Ayan Das (6), seeing them heading towards the river, decided to join them.

Tragically, during their time in the river, Saptadip, Moutusi, and Babli drowned, unnoticed by Gopal Nama Das. When Ayan Das realized the situation, he raised an alarm, alerting Officer-in-Charge Rajkumar Jamatia of Khowai Police Station, who happened to be nearby.

Jamatia, along with other people in the vicinity, rushed to the scene upon hearing the cries for help. Despite their best efforts, only the bodies of Saptadip and Babli Roy could be recovered from the river. Moutusi remained missing.

The local Fire and Emergency Service personnel, along with the police, promptly arrived at the location and successfully retrieved the body of Moutusi. All three children were pronounced dead upon arrival at Khowai District Hospital.

Upon learning about the incident, Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha expressed deep grief and extended his condolences to the bereaved families. He said, "I am deeply saddened by the death of three children who drowned in the water while taking a bath in the river Khowai today. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Praying to God to give the bereaved families strength to bear the pain. I appeal to all parents to be a little more careful with children to avoid accidents."