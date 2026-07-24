Three-member SIT led by West Tripura SP to probe DGP Anurag Dhankar's death

The Tripura government has constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by West Tripura Superintendent of Police (SP) Namit Pathak, to investigate the unnatural death of Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar.

Dhankar, a 1994-batch IPS officer, was found hanging in the washroom of his chamber at the state police headquarters in Agartala on July 20. His death has sent shockwaves through the police establishment.

According to a government order issued on July 24, the investigation team will comprise West Tripura SP Namit Pathak, Additional SP Dhruba Nath and Sub-Inspector Subhojit Deb, who is the existing investigating officer in the case.

The order stated that the SP may co-opt officers from the Tripura Police Crime Branch or any other police unit if required during the course of the investigation. For technical assistance, the investigating team has also been authorised to seek support from the cyber crime unit.

The government has directed the SIT to submit weekly progress reports to Inspector General (Law and Order) Manchak Ipper for onward submission to the Director General of Police.

Dhankar had an illustrious career in policing and had previously led the CBI investigation into the alleged Rs 13,000-crore Punjab National Bank fraud involving fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi. He also supervised the reinvestigation of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

His last rites were performed on July 22 in his native village of Baraut in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district.