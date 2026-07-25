Three members of family found dead at home in Tripura's South district

Three members of a family, including a couple and their younger son, were found dead inside their house in South Tripura district, police said on July 25.

The deceased have been identified as Sankar Chakraborty (65), his wife Chabi Chakraborty (49), and their younger son Krishna Chakraborty (27).

According to police, Sankar and Chabi Chakraborty were found lying in a pool of blood with multiple cut injuries, while Krishna was found hanging from the ceiling of the house.

The incident came to light after the couple's elder son, Mithun Chakraborty, returned home on July 24 and found the doors and windows locked from inside. He alerted the police, following which a team reached the residence at West Muhuripur village and recovered the bodies.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Diptanu Das said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, which will be conducted on July 25.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the motive behind the incident and identify those responsible. Officials said the exact cause of death will be determined after examining the post-mortem report, forensic findings and other evidence collected from the scene.

No arrests have been made in connection with the case so far, police added.