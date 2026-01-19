Three new Tripura Bhavans planned in Dwarka, Mumbai and Telangana: CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on January 19 announced that the state government will soon establish three new Tripura Bhavans in Dwarka in Delhi, Mumbai, and Telangana to cater to the growing needs of people from the state travelling outside Tripura.

The Chief Minister made the announcement while laying the foundation stone for the extension project of Tripura Bhavan at Bir Tikendrajit Marg in the national capital. The extension project, to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 2.95 crore, will add six new rooms and two hall rooms to the existing facility.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Saha recalled the difficulties faced by Tripura residents during visits to Delhi in earlier years. He said that during his school and college days, finding accommodation in the capital was a major challenge, especially for those not affiliated with any political party, as safe and affordable lodging options were limited.

Highlighting the increasing footfall of people from Tripura to Delhi for education, medical treatment and official work, the Chief Minister said the existing infrastructure was no longer sufficient. He noted that security regulations restrict vertical expansion in certain areas, but the government has optimally utilised the available space to enhance facilities for visitors.

Dr. Saha also traced the history of Tripura Bhavan, stating that the first building was established at Kautilya Marg in 1981, followed by an extension at Tikendrajit Marg in 2002. At present, the Bhavan has 24 rooms and a large hall, which is often used as a dormitory to accommodate more visitors.

Providing details of the upcoming projects, the Chief Minister said the Dwarka Tripura Bhavan will be constructed on a 3,000-square-metre plot and will have 60 rooms equipped with modern infrastructure. In Mumbai, the new Bhavan is being built near major hospitals to support patients and their attendants from Tripura. He added that land has already been sanctioned for the Tripura Bhavan in Telangana.

Concluding his address, Dr. Saha said Tripura and the entire North Eastern region have witnessed significant development across sectors, which he attributed to the vision and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.