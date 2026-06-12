Three persons granted citizenship under CAA in Tripura; 24 applications received

The implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Tripura is progressing steadily, with three individuals set to receive Indian citizenship under the provisions of the Act, officials said.

Two applicants have already been granted citizenship certificates, while a third certificate is expected to be issued shortly.

Speaking on the development, Director of Census Operations and Citizen Registration for Tripura, Ratan Biswas, IAS, who also serves as Chairman of the State Level Empowered Committee responsible for issuing citizenship certificates under the CAA, said the entire application process is conducted through an online portal established by the Government of India.

Under the CAA, persons belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who entered India from Pakistan, Bangladesh or Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2019, are eligible to apply for Indian citizenship.

Biswas said applications submitted through the portal are first scrutinised by district-level committees. The Superintendent of Posts then conducts inquiries, verifies documents and applicants, and submits recommendations to the State Level Empowered Committee for final approval.

"Till now, we have received 24 applications under the Citizenship Amendment Act. Two applicants have already been granted citizenship certificates, one more certificate will be issued soon, and the remaining applications are under process," Biswas said.

The two individuals who have already received citizenship certificates are Jhalak Das Chowdhury and Sima Rani Banik, both residents of North Tripura district.

Officials said there is no manual processing of applications, as the entire procedure is carried out digitally through the designated online portal.

The state government expects the remaining applications to be processed after the completion of the required verification procedures.