Three sentenced to 20 years RI in 9,500 yaba tablet seizure case in Tripura

The Sonamura sub-divisional court of Sepahijala District has sentenced three persons to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment after they were arrested with 9,500 yaba tablets in 2024.



Speaking on the matter to the media, an advocate said that Special Judge Sanjay Bhattacharya, NDPS, Sonamura sub-division, Sepahijala District, heard a case of Jatrapur Police Station in the same district and delivered the order today.



“On September 10, 2024, the officer-in-charge of the police station received a tip-off that a vehicle carrying contraband items was approaching from Sonamura towards the Kathalia area. The OC, along with other staff, laid an ambush and detained the car late at night. During the search of the vehicle, 9,500 yaba tablets were seized. Driver Madai Shil, along with Manik Mia and Prasanta Roy, were arrested, and all were residents of Belonia under South Tripura District,” he said.

He said that OC Subrata Debnath filed a case against them. Inspector Arup Debbarma started investigating the case and submitted a charge sheet before the court.



“During the hearing, a total of 19 witnesses were produced. Today, the court delivered its verdict, sentencing them to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh,” he added.