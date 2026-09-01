Three seriously injured in Agartala car-e-rickshaw collision, driver arrested

Three people, including an e-rickshaw driver, were seriously injured after a Maruti car and an e-rickshaw collided head-on near Western Club on Akhaura Road in Agartala on the morning of August 31, police said.

The accident was reported to West Agartala police at around 8.30 am, following which police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel reached the spot.

West Agartala police station officer-in-charge Sanjit Sen said the two vehicles had collided head-on, leaving three people seriously injured.

“Today around 8.30 am, information came to us about an accident near the Western Club of Akhaura Road in Agartala and we immediately rushed to the spot,” Sen told ANI.

The injured were rescued from the vehicles and taken to a hospital by Fire and Emergency Services personnel. They are undergoing treatment.

Following the crash, local residents demanded the immediate arrest and strict punishment of the driver they held responsible for the accident. Police subsequently arrested the driver and booked him under relevant sections of law.

Police have also detained the owner of the vehicle and registered a road traffic accident (RTA) case. Further investigation is underway.

An investigation team has been sent to collect and examine CCTV footage from the area. Police said the footage will help establish who was driving the vehicle at the time of the collision and determine the sequence of events leading to the accident.

Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation, police said.