Three surrendered militant groups threaten 72-hour rail-road blockade in Tripura from September 4

Three surrendered militant groups in Tripura have threatened to launch a 72-hour rail and road blockade from September 3, demanding immediate implementation of commitments made under a tripartite peace agreement signed in 2024.

The National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT), NLFT (Parimal Debbarma group) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) had signed the agreement with the Centre and the Tripura government on September 4, 2024, aimed at establishing lasting peace in the state.

Speaking at a press conference, Joint Movement Committee (JMC) convener Prasenjit Debbarma said the groups were demanding proper rehabilitation of all surrendered cadres as promised under the peace accord.

The three organisations, under the JMC banner, had earlier blocked national highway and railway connectivity in June over the issue. The blockade was subsequently withdrawn following government assurances that their demands would be addressed.

Debbarma said the groups would gather at three locations across the state on Friday to disrupt road and railway connectivity. He warned that the 72-hour blockade could be extended indefinitely if the government failed to provide a written assurance.

NLFT president Parimal Debbarma claimed that more than 1,200 cadres had surrendered, but only 91 had received rehabilitation packages under the agreement over the past two years. He said the remaining cadres were facing serious livelihood difficulties.

The groups have also expressed reservations over certain guidelines for implementing a Rs 250-crore rehabilitation project funded by the North Eastern Council (NEC) for surrendered militants.