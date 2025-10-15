Three suspected cattle thieves killed in border clash in Tripura

Three suspected Bangladeshi cattle lifters were killed, and two local residents were injured during a confrontation in Padmabill village near the India-Bangladesh border in Khowai district on October 15, police said.

Villagers spotted a group of suspected cattle thieves moving through the area around 11:30 am. “On being challenged, they attacked the villagers with lethal weapons and two locals were seriously injured. As the news spread, a large group of villagers chased the cattle lifters, caught and assaulted them while others managed to flee,” said Dilip Debbarma, Officer in Charge of Champahower police station.

A police team arrived at the scene and found three bodies lying in a pool of blood. The two injured villagers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“The bodies were shifted to Khowai hospital for post-mortem examination. The situation is under control. Senior officials visited the spot. An investigation is underway,” Debbarma added.

Authorities are probing the incident to determine the exact sequence of events and identify any suspects who escaped. (With inputs from PTI)