Three-Tier Security deployed ahead of Dharmanagar by-poll counting in Tripura

Tight security arrangements have been put in place ahead of the counting of votes for the Dharmanagar Assembly by-election in North Tripura district, scheduled to begin at 8 am on May 4.

The by-election in Dharmanagar was conducted on April 9 following the demise of sitting MLA and Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen. The constituency recorded a voter turnout of 80.04 percent.

DIG Rati Ranjan Debnath inspected the counting centre at PM Shri Dharmanagar Government Girls School along with North District SP Avinash Rai and SDPO Jayanta Karmakar to review the preparedness and security arrangements.

Speaking to reporters, the DIG said all necessary measures have been taken to ensure peaceful counting and maintain law and order in and around the venue.

“Two barricades have been installed to regulate entry and movement, while Section 163 of the BNSS has been imposed around the counting centre to prevent unnecessary gatherings,” he said.

Authorities have deployed a three-layer security system with personnel from the Tripura Police and Tripura State Rifles stationed at key points. Fixed pickets and mobile patrolling teams have also been activated for continuous monitoring.

Officials stated that additional security forces would be deployed if required, though the administration remains confident of a peaceful process, citing the successful conduct of previous elections in the district without major disturbances.

“The civil and police administration has taken all kinds of arrangements,” the DIG added.