Salkwachnag Debbarma from Tripura, Nawang Dondup from Arunachal Pradesh, and Nikhil Okram from Manipur emerged victorious at the 14th Set Wet Mega Mister North East pageant on January 30. The grand finale, held at ITA Cultural Complex in Machkhowa, showcased 54 finalists from across Northeast India.

Mister International 2024 Fran Zafra from Spain attended the event as a special guest, adding international prominence to the ceremony. One of the three winners will represent India at the upcoming Mister International pageant.

The winners received a prize package worth over Rs 50,000, along with professional representation from Mega Entertainment. Their roles will include brand collaborations, fashion events, and exclusive photoshoots throughout the year.

The contestants underwent intensive grooming and training in Guwahati before the finale. The pageant, supported by the Ministry of Tourism under the Incredible India campaign, also highlighted Northeast India's tourism potential and cultural heritage, including the promotion of the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Set Wet returned as the title sponsor for the second consecutive year. The event, founded by fashion entrepreneur Abhijeet Singha, has been instrumental in launching careers of young talents from the Northeast region for nearly 15 years.

Mega Entertainment organised the event following successful auditions across eight northeastern states. The pageant continues to serve as a platform for showcasing regional talent on the global stage while promoting Northeast India's cultural diversity.