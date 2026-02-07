Three women arrested after video of child assault goes viral in Tripura

In a swift and decisive operation, Tripura Police have arrested three individuals in connection with the brutal assault of a six-year-old child in Paresh Colony, under the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station in West Tripura district.

The arrests followed the circulation of a disturbing video on social media that showed the young boy being physically assaulted.

According to preliminary information, the incident allegedly occurred after the child was accused of stealing a small amount of cash.

Taking serious note of the incident, police immediately launched an investigation and apprehended three women within a short span of time. A formal case has been registered at Airport Police Station.

The accused have been identified as Dipali Banik (41), Kajali Sarkar (50), and Manti Biswas (35),all residents of Paresh Colony in the Bhagalpur area under the Airport Police Station limits.

Police officials stated that the case is being treated with the utmost seriousness, and a detailed investigation is currently underway to uncover all aspects of the crime.

Reaffirming their stance, the police emphasized a zero-tolerance policy toward crimes against children and other vulnerable sections of society, assuring that strict legal action will be taken against those found guilty.