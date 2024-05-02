Tripura Police on Thursday arrested three women while smuggling cannabis worth Rs 3 lakh using an auto at Hawai Bari under Teliamura sub-division of Khowai District.

Police sources said that today at around 8 AM, an auto was approaching from Agartala to Teliamura side carrying three women.

"When it reached at Hawai Bari Naka Point, we stopped the auto. After searching the auto, we seized 25 kgs of cannabis from the three women. We have arrested the trio. The black market value would be around Rs 3 lakh. During preliminary interrogation, they said that they reserved the auto from Khayerpur in Agartala,” the cop added.