Three youths killed as bikes collide head-on in Tripura

Three people were killed and at least three others critically injured after two motorcycles collided head-on in the Santchand under Kalachara under Tripura’s South District on Sunday, September 6 evening.



According to police, the tragic accident occurred at around 5:30 pm near the Dasarath Deb Memorial Residential School, in Sabroom Sub-divisoon turning the otherwise peaceful area into a scene of grief and chaos.



According to locals, the collision was so intense that the impact sent the riders and passengers flying onto the road. Local residents immediately rushed to the spot and rescued the injured before taking them to the Kalachhara Primary Health Centre.



However, doctors declared Mukesh Tripura, Sunny Dewan Tripura and Sanjib Tripura dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, Prahor Tripura and two other young women sustained critical injuries. Considering their serious condition, they were referred to the Shantirbazar District Hospital for advanced treatment.



Police have reportedly started an investigation into the accident. Preliminary accounts suggest that excessive speed and reckless driving may have contributed to the fatal collision.