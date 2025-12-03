Three youths killed in head-on bike collision in Tripura

Three youths died on the spot after two bikes collided with each other on Wednesday, December 3 in the West Pilak Colony area along the Jolaibari–Belonia National Highway in Tripura’s South District.



Police sources said the deceased have been identified as Mukesh Tripura (16), Biplab Shil Sharma, and Prasanna Dutta, all residents of Pilak.



Upon receiving the information, Fire and Emergency Service personnel rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies of the three victims.



“According to preliminary reports, the two motorcycles were travelling at high speed when they collided head-on. Both vehicles were left mangled, and the riders were thrown onto both sides of the road due to the impact. They were taken to Jolaibari Hospital, where doctors declared them dead. With the help of local residents, fire service personnel transported them to the hospital, but none could be saved,” police said.



Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.