Tight security blankets Agartala for Amit Shah's visit

Authorities have ramped up security across Agartala with extensive deployments ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit on February 19.

A Tripura government official confirmed that personnel have flooded key locations in the city to maintain tight control. Shah will attend the Joint Regional Official Language Conference for the Northern and Eastern Regions on February 20 and spend the night in Agartala.

He is also set to meet Chief Minister Manik Saha, senior BJP leaders, and allies from IPFT and Tipra Motha Party that evening, sources indicate.

"The meeting aimed to ensure comprehensive security arrangements, effective inter-departmental coordination, and the smooth execution of the high-profile visit," an official said.

To prepare, an Advanced Security Liaison meeting took place on 18 February at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport and Hapania International Fair Ground. Senior officials, including West District Magistrate Dr Vishal Kumar, Superintendent of Police Namit Pathak, Additional SP Dhruv Nath, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Parmita Pandey, and Traffic SP Kanta Jangir, joined representatives from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The group scrutinised route security, venue safeguards, traffic diversion plans, and emergency protocols. One official stressed that the focus remains on seamless coordination across departments for a secure visit.

Administrators vow comprehensive measures to guarantee safety amid the high-stakes schedule.