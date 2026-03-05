Tight security, preparations intensified ahead of Vice President CP Radhakrishnan's Tripura visit

Extensive security and administrative arrangements are underway in Tripura ahead of the two-day visit of Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan on March 7 and 8.

The information was shared by Dr. Vishal Kumar, District Magistrate of West Tripura. He said the Vice President will participate in multiple official engagements during his stay in the state.

On March 7, the Vice President is scheduled to visit Matabari (Tripura Sundari Temple) in Gomati district and attend a programme at Albert Park in Agartala.

On March 8, he will attend the 14th convocation ceremony of Tripura University. He will also take part in an event for “Lakhpati Didis” at the Hapania International Fairground, where he is expected to interact with beneficiaries and visit exhibition stalls.

Ahead of the visit, a preparatory meeting was held at the West Tripura District Magistrate’s office on Thursday, attended by district-level officials. Security arrangements were reviewed in detail, and officials were directed to ensure comprehensive safety measures. Civic authorities have also been instructed to maintain cleanliness and streamline traffic management across Agartala.

Sources said the Vice President will travel by road from the airport to attend the scheduled programmes. A strong security presence, including deployment of paramilitary forces, will be maintained across key locations in the city during the visit.