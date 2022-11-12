Founder of Hamro Sikkim Party and former captain of the former national football team of India, Bhaichung Bhutia claimed that regional parties play a key role in raising the demand of the public on a national level.

Addressing a mass gathering in Agartala of TIPRA Motha, Baichung said that he is confident enough that Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma will work for overall development.

“Today I came here from Sikkim to support Pradyot and TIPRA Motha. I know Pradyot before arriving in politics. Now he is doing politics not for money or post but for the indigenous people of Tripura. Many national parties ruled Tripura but now it’s time for the regional party to rule the state in 2023. I can say it confidently that Pradyot will work for overall development”, he said.

He also said that the regional parties play a crucial role in raising the demand of the public on a national level.

“I have also founded a regional party in Sikkim. The regional parties play a crucial role in raising the demand of the public on a national level. Parties like us stand firm with the public in all critical conditions and never betray the people who give us love and support”, he said.

Notably, ringing the poll bugle for the 2023 Assembly election in Tripura, TIPRA Motha chairman and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma stated that he would die but will never compromise with the interest of 13 lakh of indigenous people of the state.

Pradyot addressed a mass gathering at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala where more than thousands of workers and supporters gathered from all over the state.