The Tipra Indigenous Students Federation (TISF), the students' wing of the Tipra Motha Party, recently met with Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu.

They submitted a memorandum demanding the establishment of libraries and improved infrastructure, including all basic facilities for students.

They also requested that Rignai, a traditional attire, be made part of the dress code twice a week in all educational institutions.

The memorandum highlighted several issues observed by the TISF that are affecting students' futures. The federation noted that many schools lack essential materials despite being labelled as educational centres.

They emphasized that schools and colleges should provide equal opportunities for students of all religions, communities, castes, and tribes to gain knowledge under one roof.



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During their visits to colleges and schools, the TISF found a lack of study materials, inadequate restrooms, insufficient drinking water facilities, and poor seating arrangements. They pointed out the absence of electricity and other educational facilities as significant concerns.

The TISF strongly advocated for libraries in every school to meet students' basic needs on a large scale. They also demanded the compulsory wearing of Rignai, a symbol of the state's identity and culture, at least twice a week in educational institutions.

The federation urged the Governor to ensure that schools and educational institutions are equipped with proper infrastructure, including good seating arrangements, water connectivity, adequate restrooms, especially for girls, and proper classrooms. They stressed the importance of providing students with the facilities they deserve without negligence.

The TISF expressed their respect for others and their willingness to progress without expecting much in return. They asserted that these issues could be resolved promptly for the benefit of the state's people and future generations, who deserve these rights as students of the nation.