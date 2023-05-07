As many as 50 stranded students of Tripura arrived from Manipur this evening with the help of TIPRA Motha Chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma.

“From my end, I have sponsored tickets for 50 students of Tripura who were stranded in Manipur. I want to help them as during my bad time tiprasa was there with me and helped me. I have borne all the ticket expenses. When they were with me during my bad times, it is my duty to be with them. I am not taking any government help and spending money from my own pocket. More than 15 people have contacted me and would bring them back soon,'' said Pradyot while speaking to reporters.

He, however, claimed that after TIPRA Motha’s decision, the government has decided to bring the students back to Tripura from Manipur.

''During Covid, I also helped them and it is my duty. During election time the poor tiprasa people have donated money for us so can't I spend lakh for them?” he added.

“Meitei and Kukis are our brothers and sisters. I want to tell them not to fight with each other’s and want to tell them to ask the Meitei and Kuki Ministers why they mum in this situation. And we want peace and no violence should be taken place,” Pradyot added.