Tipra Motha chief hails BJP win in West Bengal, links result to wider political shifts

Founder of the Tipra Motha Party, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on Monday, May 4, congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on what he called a “stupendous victory” in West Bengal, describing the outcome as a major political moment.

In a statement, Debbarma credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP MP and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb for the result. He said their leadership contributed to what he termed a “rout” of the Trinamool Congress in the state.

Debbarma used the occasion to comment on political developments beyond West Bengal, pointing to what he claimed were setbacks for Left parties in Kerala. He said these developments could signal a decline of communist-led governments in India after decades, though these claims could not be independently verified.

He also referred to political activity in Tamil Nadu and Assam, mentioning actor-politician Vijay and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Debbarma suggested that shifts in regional politics reflected a broader national trend, indicating changing voter preferences across states.

The remarks come amid heightened political activity in several regions, with parties increasingly framing state-level outcomes within a wider national narrative.