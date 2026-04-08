Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma confident of Tipra Motha win in Tripura TTAADC polls

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on April 8, expressed confidence that the Tiprasa people would vote for the Tipra Motha Party in the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections.



Polling for the 28-member council will be held on April 12, with counting scheduled for April 17.

Speaking to reporters in Khowai district, Debbarma said that the Tiprasa community values rights over monetary benefits.

He also pointed out that the Tiprasa Accord, signed in March 2024 in the presence of Amit Shah, has yet to be implemented.



The accord had promised socio-economic and linguistic development for indigenous communities. Following the agreement, the Tipra Motha Party joined the BJP-led government under Chief Minister Manik Saha ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.



Debbarma emphasised that the council polls are crucial for safeguarding the rights and future of the Tiprasa people. While the party remains part of the ruling coalition at the state level, it is contesting the TTAADC elections independently.