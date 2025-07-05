Tipra Motha may withdraw support from BJP over inaction on illegal immigration, 125th Amendment

Tipra Motha Party might withdraw support from the ruling BJP in Tripura if their demands are not met, which include the implementation of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directives against illegal Bangladeshis, introduction of the 125th Amendment, among others, MLA Ranjit Debbarma claimed on July 5.

Addressing a press conference, Debbarma said that on July 7 next, a non-political rally would be held demanding implementation of the Ministry of Home Affairs' notification against illegal immigrants.

“Tripura government is not taking any steps. On this issue, we are holding an apolitical rally. In this rally, royal scion and founder of Tipra Motha, Pradyot Kishore Manikya, will be present. On this day, he will not present himself as a political leader but as a royal scion. The rally will start from Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan and proceed to Swami Vivekananda Maidan. He assured to stay with us. This is for the benefit of the people,” he said.

Ranjit said that they have noticed that Gujarat and Delhi governments have taken initiatives after the MHA published the notification, and in the North East, Assam has also taken steps.

“In Tamil Nadu, a Special Task Force was formed. Despite informing the Tripura government, no initiative has been taken. As per the notification, within 30 days, illegal immigrants from Bangladesh have to be detained, a Special Task Force must be formed, and Police SPs must identify them. But nothing has been done yet. We have also met with the Gomati and Sepahijala District Magistrates seeking implementation of the MHA notification. They said they will inform us about the steps taken, but so far, nothing has been done. In many states, the MHA notification was implemented, but not in Tripura. He said in many areas of Agartala city, illegal Bangladeshis are living,” he claimed.

He said that today morning he spoke with the royal scion, and he said that Tipra Motha is ready to withdraw support from the government and MP Kriti Devi Singh is almost ready to quit BJP.

“We are also almost ready and we have a meeting on July 30, then we will decide. The state and central governments are not fulfilling our demands. So what is the point of staying in government? No Village Council elections are happening, and the implementation of the 125th Amendment hasn’t been introduced. We will talk with the Centre about the issue. We 13 MLAs are ready and will meet the Centre,” he added.