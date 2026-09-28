Tipra Motha demands swift probe after candidate injured in Tripura VC poll firing

The Tipra Motha Party on September 28 demanded a swift and impartial investigation into the alleged shooting of its Village Committee election candidate Khakendra Reang in Gomati district during polling for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) Village Committees.

Tipra Motha district council member Suraj Debbarma visited GB Pant Hospital in Agartala late Monday evening and met Reang, who was undergoing treatment after sustaining a gunshot injury. He had initially been taken to a hospital in Gomati district before being referred to Agartala.

Speaking to reporters, Debbarma said the incident occurred at around 2:15 pm in the Matarbari constituency, in the Gamaria Village Committee area.

He claimed that Reang told him he had been fired upon and had identified people allegedly associated with the BJP as being responsible for the attack.

The allegation could not be independently verified. Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the firing and identify those responsible.

Debbarma urged the Tripura State Election Commission to take serious note of the incident and obtain a detailed report on what happened.

He also demanded a proper investigation and speedy legal action against anyone found responsible.

“Whenever elections are held, such incidents of violence create fear among people,” Debbarma said, referring to alleged incidents of violence during previous elections.

He stressed that Reang was a contesting candidate in the ongoing Village Committee elections and said the incident should be dealt with in accordance with the election process and the law.

The incident took place at Warengbari in Gomati district, where reports said three people, including the Tipra Motha candidate, were injured. Police said the candidate sustained a bullet-like injury and was in stable condition, while two other people were also injured.

Further investigation is underway.