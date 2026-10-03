Tipra Motha eyes 470–500 Village Committee seats in Tripura

The Tipra Motha Party has claimed it is poised for a strong showing in Tripura’s Village Committee elections, with the party projecting victory in around 470 to 500 of the 587 Village Committees when votes are counted on October 5.

Senior Tipra Motha leaders, MLAs and representatives of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) met on Saturday to review preparations for the counting process and discuss the party’s strategy across the areas where polling was held on September 28.

Speaking after the meeting, Tipra Motha senior leader and Minister of State Brishaketu Debbarma said the party’s internal assessment suggested that it could win around 80–90 per cent of the Village Committees.

“We have assessed the situation across different areas and believe that the results will largely be in our favour. We expect to secure between 470 and 500 seats out of the total 587 Village Committees. Along with the NDA, the number would cross 500,” a party leader said.

The party said the assessment was based on feedback received from different areas and not merely on a constituency-wise calculation.

Tipra Motha leaders also pointed to the large number of seats it had already secured uncontested. According to State Election Commission data, 1,561 Tipra Motha candidates were elected unopposed, while polling was held for the remaining 2,950 seats across the 587 Village Committees.

The Village Committee elections cover 4,597 seats under the TTAADC. Counting of votes is scheduled for October 5.

The party said it would closely monitor the counting process and ensure that its representatives remain present at counting centres.

The final outcome will be known after counting on October 5.