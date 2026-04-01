Tipra Motha failed tribals, BJP set to take over council: Manik Saha

Launching a sharp attack ahead of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on April 1 accused Tipra Motha of failing to deliver for the tribal population, asserting that the BJP is poised to take charge of the council.

Speaking after flagging off a BJP campaign vehicle from the party’s state headquarters, Saha said the era of “muscle power politics and emotional manipulation” in the council areas is coming to an end, with voters increasingly favouring development-driven governance.

He claimed that despite being in power in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, Tipra Motha has failed to bring visible progress, leaving the Janajati population disillusioned. “People now want BJP, and this time BJP will form the government,” he asserted.

Saha said the campaign aims to bridge awareness gaps among voters regarding welfare initiatives, noting that some residents in TTAADC areas remain unaware of schemes implemented for their benefit. He added that the BJP is receiving encouraging public response, with several leaders from Tipra Motha joining the party and more expected to follow.

Targeting previous administrations, the Chief Minister said both the CPI(M) and Tipra Motha had governed the council but failed to deliver meaningful development. In contrast, he credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritising tribal welfare, which the state government is working to advance.

Alleging corruption within the council, Saha said the BJP would expose these issues before the public and emphasised that politics based on deception and coercion is losing relevance. He maintained that the BJP’s growing presence in the region is rooted in its focus on development and governance.

Referring to recent incidents of violence, including an attack on a minister’s vehicle, Saha described them as acts of frustration and assured that law enforcement agencies would take appropriate action. He reiterated that people in the region are seeking peace and stability, which, he said, can be ensured under a BJP-led administration.

Reaffirming the party’s commitment, the Chief Minister said the BJP remains focused on the overall development and progress of the TTAADC region as campaigning intensifies ahead of the polls.