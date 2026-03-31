Tipra Motha fields youth candidates for TTAADC polls, focuses on constitutional solution

The Tipra Motha Party has fielded a large number of young candidates in the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections, signalling a strong youth-driven push in the state’s political landscape.

The TTAADC polls are scheduled to be held on April 12.

Several of the candidates are first-time contestants, with the party projecting a fresh leadership aimed at addressing long-standing issues of indigenous communities, including demand for a constitutional solution, land rights and basic amenities.

Speaking during the campaign, Youth Tipra Motha president Suraj Debbarma, who is contesting from the Takarjala-Jampuijala constituency in West Tripura, said his campaign is centred on grassroots outreach and community welfare.

“I am campaigning door to door. My priority is the indigenous people who have been neglected for years. I will work to resolve their key issues and push for a constitutional solution,” he said.

Another candidate, Runiel Debbarma, contesting from Bodhjunghnagar-Wakhinagar constituency, said his campaign has received strong public support. He emphasised the need for direct funding to the TTAADC and reiterated the demand for constitutional safeguards for indigenous communities.

First-time candidate James Debbarma from Ramchandra Ghat constituency in Khowai district also expressed confidence, stating that his campaign is focused on issues such as land rights, recognition of the Kokborok language in Roman script, and justice for indigenous people.

He alleged that the ruling BJP government has delayed key demands and said voters are seeking change in the council elections.

Political observers note that the prominence of youth candidates reflects a broader generational shift in Tripura politics, with increasing participation of young leaders in electoral processes.

The elections are expected to witness a high-energy contest, with the Tipra Motha Party positioning itself as a key challenger to the ruling BJP, particularly on issues concerning indigenous rights and self-governance.