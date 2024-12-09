The Founder of Tipra Motha Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma and Tripura Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Kriti Singh Debbarma on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and held discussions related to the ongoing Tiprasa Accord, fencing and patrolling of boundaries with Bangladesh and also the 125th Amendment.

On X, Pradyot wrote, “Met Home Minister Amit Shah today and discussed issues related to the tiprasa accord, fencing and patrolling of boundaries with Bangladesh and also the 125th Amendment. He will be visiting Tripura during the month of December and has taken keen interest to resolve outstanding issues relating to the problems do the indigenous people of our state and region”.

During the meeting, Kriti who also joined Pradyot submitted a memorandum requesting for Passage of the 125th Amendment of the Indian Constitution to Empower the Sixth Schedule Areas of the North East India.

“Recently, a significant meeting took place in Delhi, where representatives from all district councils of the Sixth Schedule regions presented their requests and grievances to you. I was encouraged by the positive response and the assurance you provided regarding swift action on this matter. It is heartening to learn that a three-member committee, led by Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home Affairs, will be formed to address the demands and concerns of the Sixth Schedule district and territorial councils. This development has been widely reported in the media and has generated a wave of optimism among the people in our region”, the memorandum reads.



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“The 125th Amendment (with all its proposals from the Standing Committee) holds tremendous potential to enhance the administrative and financial autonomy of the Sixth Schedule areas, thus ensuring more effective governance and development. These amendments are crucial for addressing the unique challenges faced by our region, including socio-economic development, cultural preservation, and local self- governance. By empowering the district and territorial councils, we will be taking a significant step towards fostering greater regional harmony and progress”, it reads.

She also requested to expedite the process and bring the 125th Amendment before Parliament at the earliest opportunity.

“The timely passage of this amendment will not only address the immediate concerns of the Sixth Schedule areas but also reinforce the commitment of the central government towards inclusive and balanced development in our north-eastern states. I appreciate your continued dedication to the welfare of our region and am confident that with your leadership, we will see positive developments on this front soon”, she wrote in the memorandum.