Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Manikya slams CPI(M) over ‘failure’ to protect tribal rights, says not to trust the party

Founder of the Tipra Motha Party, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on Sunday, September 6 criticised the CPI(M), alleging that the party failed to work for the welfare and rights of tribal people in Tripura.



He urged people not to trust the CPI(M), accusing it of using the plight of tribal communities for political gains.

Speaking during a Facebook Live session, Pradyot said he wanted to see a better Tripura where people from all communities could live together peacefully without conflict.



“I want a good Tripura where everyone can live together and there is no conflict, where the next generation can move forward together. If we want such a Tripura, we must apologise to each other and then take further steps,” he said.

Pradyot said fighting for the rights of tribal people had been the greatest achievement of his life.



“Those who had no voice, the youth who were directionless and fighting for them has been the greatest achievement of my life,” he said.

Referring to the Tiprasa Accord, Pradyot said Chief Minister Manik Saha had announced that the accord would be implemented next month and said people should welcome the development.

“Some people have been spreading rumours that we have been sold out. But the reality is that if Tipra Motha contests the election alone, we can win 500 seats. But if, after winning those seats, we do not get the accord and our people get nothing, what will we do with those seats?” he said.

He said he had kept his personal and political interests aside and prioritised the interests of the community.

“Keeping my personal interest aside, I have focused on my people and my community. The party may suffer, but if the community benefits, that is more important. For me, my people are bigger than my party,” Pradyot said.

He added that Tipra Motha would leave everythting if the Tiprasa Accord was not implemented.

“If the Tiprasa Accord is not implemented, we will leave. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured us, and the Chief Minister has also announced it. He is convinced, and it will be implemented within one month,” he said.

Pradyot also accused the CPI(M) of failing to secure adequate rights for tribal people during its tenure in power.

“Don’t trust the CPI(M). I also want to urge people not to trust Congress. When bills related to the TTAADC were passed in Parliament, both CPI(M) MPs were absent. They want to do politics by keeping tribal people poor and using their problems for political purposes. The CPI(M) has not worked to secure adequate rights for the tribal people,” he alleged.

He also acknowledged the role of previous governments in resolving tribal-related issues, saying, “I agree that the Bru Accord was resolved during the tenure of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while the TNV Accord was signed during Rajiv Gandhi’s tenure. We may not have won 100 per cent, but yes, we will win.”