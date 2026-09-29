Tipra Motha gives Tripura Police, SEC 24-hour ultimatum over firing on party candidate

The Tipra Motha Party (TMP) on September 29 issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Tripura Police and the State Election Commission (SEC), demanding the arrest of those allegedly involved in firing on a party candidate and two supporters during the Village Committee elections in Gomati district on September 28.

A delegation of the party, led by senior leader and MLA Ranjit Debbarma, met SEC Secretary Anurag Sen and submitted a memorandum seeking immediate action over the alleged attack at Wareng Bari, Ward No. 2, under Gamaria Village Committee (VC) in Matarbari RD Block on September 28.

The delegation included TTAADC Chief Executive Member Runiel Debbarma, District Council Member Suraj Debbarma, MLA Biswajit Kalai and MDC Sujoy Uchoi.

According to the memorandum submitted by the party, Tipra Motha candidate Kachindra Reang, 36, along with supporters Naithok Jamatia, 26, and Udairam Reang, 40, was allegedly attacked by a group of armed miscreants during polling hours.

The party alleged that Kachindra Reang sustained a gunshot wound to his stomach, while Udairam Reang was shot in the leg. Kachindra was subsequently referred to GB Pant Hospital in Agartala for treatment, with the memorandum describing his condition as critical.

The party stated that an FIR had already been registered at the local police station in connection with the incident.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the SEC, MLA Ranjit Debbarma said the party had given the authorities 24 hours to arrest those responsible for the alleged firing, following which it would decide on its next course of action.

Debbarma also accused the police of failing to act despite several hours having passed since the incident. He claimed that the party had provided information about individuals allegedly present at the scene but alleged that no arrests had been made at the time of the meeting.

Describing the incident as a serious concern for the electoral process, the Tipra Motha Party urged the State Election Commission to take immediate cognisance of the matter and ensure accountability.

The party also demanded adequate security for the injured candidate, his family members, other candidates and party workers in the area. Additionally, it called for enhanced security deployment around Gamaria Village Committee to prevent possible post-poll violence, intimidation or retaliation.

The allegations were made by the Tipra Motha Party in its memorandum and statements to the media. Further details regarding police action and the identification or arrest of the alleged attackers were not provided in the source material.