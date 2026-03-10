Tipra Motha has lost ground, says Tripura BJP leader as 275 supporters join party

Tripura BJP General Secretary Bipin Debbarma, on March 10, claimed that the Tipra Motha Party has lost its support base and asserted that the BJP is prepared to contest and win all 28 seats in the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections.

Debbarma made the remarks while welcoming 275 voters from 55 families who left the Tipra Motha Party and joined the BJP. The group was led by Gurupada Debbarma, who had been serving as a central observer of Tipra Motha.

“Today, 275 voters from 55 families have joined the BJP after leaving Tipra Motha. The group was led by Gurupada Debbarma, Central Observer of the Tipra Motha Party,” he said.

According to the BJP leader, several members who previously held responsibilities within Tipra Motha decided to join the BJP after expressing dissatisfaction with the functioning of the district council.

“During preliminary discussions with them, they stated that while development work is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Manik Saha, the Tipra Motha Party, which has been ruling the district council, has not worked effectively over the past five years,” Debbarma said.

He further alleged that the party had “failed to deliver on development”, leading to growing dissatisfaction among people in the region.

Debbarma said the BJP would continue to focus on development and welfare in the tribal areas under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and state BJP president Rajib Bhattacharya.

“Under their leadership, we are committed to the welfare of the people and will continue working for the development of the district council,” he said.

Responding to speculation about a possible alliance with Tipra Motha for the district council polls, Debbarma said no discussions on seat sharing had taken place so far.

“The central leadership will handle matters including seat sharing. However, no such decision has been taken by our party,” he said.

Debbarma maintained that the BJP is fully prepared to contest all seats in the TTAADC.

“The BJP is always ready to contest all 28 seats, and we are working to win in all of them. People are ready to give BJP a chance in the district council,” he said.

Claiming that Tipra Motha has lost public support, the BJP leader added that the party’s criticism of the BJP reflects its frustration ahead of the elections.

“The Tipra Motha Party has lost its ground, and out of frustration, they claim that the BJP will not win a single seat. But the public will teach them a lesson,” Debbarma said.